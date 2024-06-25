Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks

Three-game series at Chase Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Tuesday, 8:40 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (5-5. 3.13 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (3-6, 4.37)

Wednesday, 8:40 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-1, 3.26 ERA) vs. RHP Ryne Nelson (5-5, 5.18)

Thursday, 2:40 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 5.29 ERA) vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-4, 5.71)

Twins update: After a day off Monday, the Twins (43-35) continue their nine-game road trip with their first trip to Phoenix since June 2022. The Twins lost two of three to the Diamondbacks that trip and are 5-7 all-time at Chase Field. ... This series against the Diamondbacks is the Twins' sixth consecutive against a team with a sub -.500 record. The Twins are 12-6 in that stretch, winning three of the five series. ... The Twins swept a three-game series from Arizona at Target Field last season, outscoring the Diamondbacks 20-6. ... The Twins, 20-19 on the road this season, are 7-7 in against NL teams. ... OF Manuel Margot is hitting .298 this month to raise his average from .204 on May 31 to .232.

Diamondbacks update: The defending NL champions (38-40) return home after a 3-3 road trip to Washington and Philadelphia. ... Ketel Marte, who is second among NL second basemen in All-Star voting, is is hitting .277 with 15 home runs and 43 RBI. Marte's 3.8 WAR is third in the NL behind Shohei Ohtani (4.4) and Mookie Betts (3.9). ... 1B Christian Walker leads Arizona with 17 home runs. He's hitting .252 with 50 RBI. ... The Diamondbacks have committed just 33 errors this season. Only Atlanta (30) has fewer. ... Pfaadt, in his second big-league season, will face the Twins for the first time. Montgomery and Nelson are 0-1 against the Twins.