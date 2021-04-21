Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill read three guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Three hours before, the owners of the Twins, the Pohlad family, released a statement saying the deaths of Floyd and Daunte Wright showed "just how toxic and prevalent systemic and individual racism are to our community."

That statement before the verdict, and sentiments from sports figures around the state after it, reflected the deeply personal nature of this trial for Minnesota athletes and franchises who have put forward a heightened effort toward social justice issues over the past year in the wake of Floyd's killing.

And those issues have only been reignited following the shooting of Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center on April 11.

So on a day when the nation was watching a courtroom in Minneapolis, the verdict elicited a flood of responses from every corner of Minnesota's sports community.

University of Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle said in a news release: "We are appreciative that the jury reached a verdict and that justice was served. The murder of Mr. George Floyd was senseless and tragic and it shook our city, state and country."

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the verdict was about more than criminal justice. "This is real life stuff that, when we walk out our front doors, that we see," he said. "When it does affect you like that, it does mean a lot to you. I pray for the community. I pray for everyone out there."

Wolves coach Chris Finch, in his pregame news conference at Sacramento, noted the weight his players felt. "It's something that's weighing on them every day," he said. "Whether it be National Guards in our street or the Brooklyn Center protests. These are things we can't escape."

After the Wolves' victory, Josh Okogie said the team dedicated the game ball to Floyd's family.

"A lot of people call it justice. For me it's more accountability more than anything," the Wolves guard said. "To me if justice was really served, George Floyd would still be here today."

And Towns said that in anticipation of the verdict, he was sweating so much he had to take a shower.

"I was worried," Towns said. "I was worried for our community, I was worried justice wasn't going to be served. ... It's unfortunate that our city has been going through so much, but I hope that today was a step towards reform."

The Vikings noted in their statement that this moment was about continuing that dialogue of reform: "Now, more than ever, it is crucial to respectfully listen, communicate and engage in order for us to move toward an equitable society. We must address the unacceptable continued violence and hate toward People of Color."

And while Tuesday's verdict was treated as a moment of justice by sports figures across the state, it was also viewed as a continuation point.

Local pro teams dedicated more than $40 million to social justice causes over the past year and looked internally at how to be more equitable in the workplace. Their response to the verdict looked forward.

"We are humbled by the scope of what needs to be accomplished and remain steadfast in our commitment to support the work of ending racial injustice in our community," the Pohlads wrote. "In the days and weeks ahead, please listen and treat each other with compassion and respect as we work through this together."

Or, as the Vikings put it, "Our work is just beginning."

Staff writers Chris Hine and Megan Ryan contributed to this report.