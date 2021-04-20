The Twins return home Friday to start a three-game series with Pittsburgh at Target Field, and with the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial possibly still deliberating, National Guard troops are on alert in the city.

On Tuesday, the Twins owners, the Pohlad family, issued this statement:

"The events of this past year have shown just how toxic and prevalent systemic and individual racism are to our community. We understand more deeply than ever the need to listen, learn and empathize in order to find ways to move forward together to build a more just community for all.

"The eyes of the world have been on the Derek Chauvin trial and now on the tragic death of Daunte Wright. We are horrified and ashamed that this keeps happening to Black people in our community and many other cities across our country.

"As we await a verdict, we hope and pray our criminal justice system provides the justice George Floyd and his family deserve, though nothing can restore Mr. Floyd's life or ease the pain of his murder. We also know that whatever the jury decides, there will still be much work to do.

"Needed change cannot come quickly enough. Fixing this is on all of us. We reaffirm our pledge to be a meaningful part of that work. In June, we committed $25 million toward racial justice. We have supported local BIPOC businesses and nonprofits to help rebuild areas affected by the uprising last summer and are currently working with BIPOC communities on solutions that improve their public safety and well-being.

"We are humbled by the scope of what needs to be accomplished and remain steadfast in our commitment to support the work of ending racial injustice in our community.

"In the days and weeks ahead, please listen and treat each other with compassion and respect as we work through this together. Take care of yourselves and one another."