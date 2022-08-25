The Minnesota State Fair opened its gates Thursday morning to crowds eager to take in the food and festivities after two years in the shadow of COVID-19.

Traffic was backed up for miles by 8 a.m., even before many vendors, rides and attractions had opened. The overcast skies didn't seem to deter first day fairgoers, with a healthy stream of humanity strolling the fairgrounds by 9:30 am.

Fair officials are anticipating total 12-day attendance of 1.7 million — less than the record-setting 2.1 million in 2019, but more than then 1.3 million last year.

The Benson family, of Mendota Heights, made their way to the Dairy Building early Thursday morning to splurge on ice cream for breakfast.

Parents Dawn and Aaron Benson said they grew up coming to the fair, and are now introducing daughters Lydia, 6, and Elice, 4, to all their favorites including ice cream, cheese curds and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire tower.

The family arrived a little after 7 a.m. to stop at the fire tower and squeeze in a quick goat petting before their dessert for breakfast. They said they skipped the 2021 fair because of concerns about COVID.

"We decided this year we are doing it," Dawn Benson said. "We are getting back out there."