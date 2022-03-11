As someone who has spent a lot of the last month talking about what might happen, let me express some excitement right at the start here.

We are transitioning out of that speculative time, out of this winter holding pattern, and headed straight for a spring thaw when a lot of things will happen.

I count at least five big questions in Minnesota sports that will soon be answered. I talked about some of them on Friday's Daily Delivery podcast, but let's have some expanded thoughts here now.

What will the Vikings do with Kirk Cousins? We've been asking that question constantly for the last month (OK, let's be honest, the last year). But with the start of the new NFL year just five days away and the Vikings over the cap by $15 million, something has to give.

Either they will use the leverage of QB-needy teams to trade Cousins, or they will find a way to keep him by making other roster moves. But they have to do something soon, as Andrew Krammer and I talked about on today's show.