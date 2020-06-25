Minnesota Senate Republicans on Thursday announced plans to hold oversight hearings on the state and local response to unrest and rioting that rocked the Twin Cities in the days following George Floyd’s death.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said the hearings, set to begin July 1, will focus on the looting and fires that damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 structures across the Twin Cities, including Minneapolis’ Third Police Precinct. The events leading up to the June 10 toppling of a Christopher Columbus statue on the State Capitol grounds will also be subject to review.

“This wasn’t just about bricks and mortar. People’s lives were at risk and crowds were unchecked,” the East Gull Lake Republican said. “Who was responsible for allowing the risk to the public?”

The announcement follows escalating partisan tensions over calls to address concerns about police brutality and structural racism, brought to the forefront by Floyd’s killing in police custody.

Efforts to reach agreement on law enforcement accountability measures and economic relief for damaged Twin Cities businesses during a special session collapsed early Saturday, after the Senate moved to adjourn amid a stalemate with Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-led House.

Democrats, including Walz, blasted GOP legislators for not going far enough in their proposals and ending the special session prematurely. Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have increased attacks on Democratic leaders’ proposals and handling of the protests and riots.

Gazelka revived those criticisms Thursday, saying constituents in his rural Minnesota district are alarmed by what they see as “lawlessness” in the Twin Cities and “very concerned Minneapolis and St. Paul will then be asked to be bailed out by the entire state.” He said the goal of the oversight committee is to “document and ask the questions” about what happened and why.

A spokeswoman for the Senate DFL Caucus said members were not informed of the oversight committee plans ahead of the public announcement.

The oversight panel will be chaired by GOP Sen. Scott Newman, a transportation committee chair from the central Minnesota city of Hutchinson.