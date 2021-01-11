Pedicures done, the only thing missing to top off Jane Murray's birthday celebration on Monday with cousin Dawn Kaphingst was a place to grab a bite to eat — and maybe an adult beverage.

Thanks to Gov. Tim Walz's relaxation of his most recent shutdown of restaurants and bars, mission accomplished. The women sat in a sun-drenched booth at Longfellow Grill in south Minneapolis, delighted at the timing and thankful to again be able to meet loved ones somewhere other than home.

"It's very important," Kaphingst said. "Keeping relationships with family and friends. Socializing. Keeping local businesses open. I think for the health of everybody, just being around people."

Bars, restaurants and other venues reopened with restrictions on Monday amid continued declines in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Minnesota.

Walz announced the dial-back in the state's pandemic response on Wednesday, noting that Minnesota's COVID-19 case rate had fallen below "pre-surge levels" and that bars and restaurants can operate at minimal risk if customers comply with rules that prevent viral transmission.

"The way we help them out is, let's not let the virus surge again. … By wearing a mask and social distancing, that keeps your local bar and restaurant open. It keeps your school open. It keeps your hospital capacity under" critical levels, Walz said.

Bars and restaurants now can resume indoor service at 50% capacity — but with 10 p.m. curfews and caps of six people at a table and two people in a group at the bar, with everyone 6 feet apart.

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums can reopen at 25% capacity. Most indoor venues must limit the number of people to 150, including fitness clubs, which can offer classes of up to 25 people and operate at 25% capacity as long as workout machines are kept 9 feet apart.

Amateur sports games can resume Thursday with spectators, subject to indoor and outdoor capacity limits. Places of worship still must operate at 50% capacity but no longer have to observe numerical caps.

Walz ordered the closure of indoor service at bars and restaurants, and other restrictions, amid a fall surge of COVID-19 that has since declined in the Upper Midwest even as it radiated to the rest of the country.

Minnesota hospitals neared breaking points around Dec. 1, when 399 people with COVID-19 filled intensive care beds in the state, but that number since has dropped to 140.

Hospitality Minnesota, the industry trade group, had criticized the governor for singling out bars and restaurants with restrictions and supported the latest move.

"Reopening will bring in much-needed revenue at a desperate time for these businesses," said Liz Rammer, the trade group's chief executive. "We know that operators committed to following the protocols will keep their guests and workers safe."

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, had criticized the governor's pandemic response and said he was "glad" that Walz has loosened restrictions.

"Now it's vitally important Walz manage a faster vaccination process, so we don't have to go through this again," he said. "Protecting the vulnerable with a vaccine is going to [be] the key to reopening."

Staff writers Briana Bierschbach and Jeremy Olson contributed to this story.

James Walsh • 612-673-7428