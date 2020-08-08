Minnesota reported a large one-day jump in coronavirus cases Saturday, pushing the statewide total to 60,101 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

Eight more people have died from COVID-19, as well, according to a data release Saturday from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The net increase of 916 new coronavirus infections came on a volume of 17,897 completed tests, a very high one-day total.

Daily tallies for case counts have been on the rise this summer — some totals have rivaled or surpassed peaks reported in May. But the summer case totals are coming on a much higher volume of tests.

Even with the one-day jump in cases, the share of tests coming back positive on Saturday continued to hold steady around 5%.

That's a level that likely won't trigger further restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Thursday. But he added: "I do worry [if] we start getting above 6% or 7% daily positivity rates, and most of that is coming through community spread of unknown origin."

The latest numbers show 309 patients were hospitalized, compared with 300 on Friday; 154 patients required intensive care, compared with 155 ICU patients Friday.

Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been on the rise in recent weeks, although they remain well below peaks of more than 600 hospitalized patients and about 260 in the ICU in late May.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for four of the eight deaths newly announced by the Health Department. Statewide, 1,648 people have died from the virus, including 1,245 deaths in long-term care or assisted living residents.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that was found circulating late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, hospital stays have been required in 5,506 cases.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Health problems that increase COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness; studies suggest that up to 45% of those who are infected won't have symptoms.

Most numbers published Saturday morning cover the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.