The Minnesota Board of Pardons granted the first 2-1 pardon in state history to a St. Paul Public Works employee on Wednesday.

Walter Hooper Jr. cried as he testified to Gov. Tim Walz, Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea and Attorney General Keith Ellison about his troubled past. He cried again as he said "thank you" to the panel after the vote.

The vote was the first under a new law passed during the recent legislative session and long supported by Walz. In the history of the board — dating back to 1905 — pardons could be granted only by a unanimous vote. Now a petitioner need receive only two of the three votes, provided one is the governor.

In the first eight cases before the board Wednesday, the votes for five petitioners were unanimous. The votes for the three remaining petitioners were split, with Gildea dissenting on all three. Had the three men sought pardons in January, they would have been denied under the unanimity requirement.

But two votes is enough for a pardon now, which clears their criminal records and allows them to travel outside the United States and carry guns, something many petitioners seek for jobs and family reasons.

Hooper, 41, a union painter who now works for the St. Paul Bridge Division, is married and has five children. He had two robbery convictions from 1999, an attempted robbery conviction from 1999, an escape from custody conviction in 2001, a forged check in 2002 and financial card fraud in 2009.

Hooper was tearful throughout his 10-minute allotment to speak. "I was raised around drugs, alcohol and violence," Hooper said, with his wife by his side

Married since 2016 and sober, Hooper said he wants his record cleared to be a better example for his children. Ellison asked him how he feels now about what he did to his victims.

In a shaky, emotion-filled voice, Hooper said he understands that he took both security and what little money his victims carried, money their parents had worked for. "I know that was all they ever had," he said, adding that his oldest son has been a victim and "any normal person just comes up to him and he's afraid."

Hooper said he wonders, too, what it took for his victims to trust again. "I do understand what I did to some of my victims because my kids have had to deal with some of those things — like getting beat up," Hooper said.

Gildea asked the Department of Corrections staff whether any of Hooper's victims were at the hearing, but they were not. She then voted no without explanation.

Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, attends the board meetings as an observer. He said this was the first time he saw every petitioner pardoned on the first morning.

"More mercy is good, especially when it's earned and that's what we saw this morning," Osler said. In August, Osler will become the head of the criminal division in the Hennepin County Attorney's office.

Also receiving 2-1 pardons were Anthony Dexter Wayne Francis for stealing from a grocery store in 2012 and Joshua Bruce Kohnke for third-degree drug sale in 2000.

The session was historic not only because of the changes in law but also because it is Gildea's final session before she steps off the bench on Oct. 1.

Before they heard from petitioners, Walz took a moment to praise the chief, calling her a fierce advocate who applied "wisdom and humility" to her decisions. "I'm not a lawyer but I feel like I could pass the bar having served with Justice Gildea," the governor said.

Ellison praised her meticulousness, insight and respect for victims. "You've navigated our judicial system through some very tough moments," he said. "You have not shrank from the tough fights and you have dealt with it with integrity."

The board meeting is scheduled to continue through Thursday.