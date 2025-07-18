That’s the beauty of All-Star weekend: a blend of business and pleasure. For the Lynx contingent — Reeve and All-Stars Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams — the next few days will blur the lines between work and play. There’s the game, of course, but also a 72-hour livestream, collective bargaining agreement talks that could shape the league’s future, and maybe a spa appointment or two.