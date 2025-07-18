For Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, All-Star weekend in Indianapolis starts with Harry & Izzy’s.
“They have a tremendous lunch special,” she said. “I will be getting their [chicken] sliders. There’s a shrimp cocktail. Their sauce is incredible — it’s what they’re known for."
That’s the beauty of All-Star weekend: a blend of business and pleasure. For the Lynx contingent — Reeve and All-Stars Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams — the next few days will blur the lines between work and play. There’s the game, of course, but also a 72-hour livestream, collective bargaining agreement talks that could shape the league’s future, and maybe a spa appointment or two.
Courtney Williams: from court to content
When Natisha Hiedeman packed to join her best friend and teammate, Williams, for All-Star weekend, she grabbed battery packs and chargers.
The Lynx guards are capitalizing on their viral Twitch channel, “StudBudz,” which boasts more than 39,000 followers, with a 72-hour livestream from Indianapolis.
“We booked and busy,” Williams said. “So we just gon’ take everybody along with us.”
The concept is simple: show everything, from electric scooter rides to getting ready for the WNBA Orange Carpet.
“We just gon’ bring the vibes and keep the camera rolling,” Hiedeman said. “We want to give the people access that you don’t normally get.”