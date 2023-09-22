Cheryl Reeve said, given the successes of the just-finished season, the Lynx's primary focus going forward would remain building from within, developing players.

"We may consider some things in free agency," the team's president of basketball operations and coach said Thursday. "But it's not our mindset that there is a magic pill [to be found in free agency]."

The Lynx entered this season with the only expectation being to develop their players. Over the course of 40 games Napheesa Collier moved up to all-league status. She and Kayla McBride developed chemistry and rookies Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász developed, period, as the team went from out of the postseason in 2022 to an 0-6 start to this season and ultimately to a playoff berth.

There might not be a magic pill out there, but one thing is certain: Reeve and the Lynx will have a lot of flexibility to tweak the roster.

The Lynx only have six players under contract for next season: Collier, McBride, Miller, Juhász, Tiffany Mitchell and Jessica Shepard. At this point, according to herhoopstats.com, the Lynx figure to have $641,942 worth of salary cap space to work with. The WNBA salary cap in 2023 was $1,420,500.

Some of that will likely to go free agents the team wants back. But some of it might go to bolstering the roster of a team looking to improved from the No. 6 seed into the championship mix.

With that in mind, here is a look at who could return and who is headed out:

NAPHEESA COLLIER

Salary: $202,154

Status: Signed through 2025 season.

Season: After missing all but four games in 2022 after giving birth, Collier went through one of the most grueling offseasons of conditioning getting her body ready. Boy, did it work. She finished fourth in the WNBA in scoring (21.5), sixth in minutes and seventh in rebounds (8.5) and steals (1.6). In Games 2 and 3 of the first-round series with Connecticut she had successive career playoff highs in scoring.

Looking ahead: Already a star, Collier can be expected to continue to rise.

KAYLA McBRIDE

Salary: $201,984

Status: Signed through 2025.

Season: Her 14.3 points per game were her highest in three seasons with the Lynx, and she got better as the season went on. She averaged 16.6 points in her final 14 games, 18.0 points in the playoffs. Perhaps most importantly, she grew immensely as a leader.

Looking ahead: She and Collier will play together in Turkey as well, so look for their chemistry to grow.

AERIAL POWERS

Salary: $201,984

Status: Unrestricted free agent.

Season: Part of a free-agency class that brought Achonwa and McBride to Minnesota as well, she never seemed to mesh with the coaching staff in a season also shortened by injury. Appeared in 20 games, with no starts, and averaged a career-low 5.2 points.

Looking ahead: Powers has already stated on social media that she will be with another organization next year.

DIAMOND MILLER

Salary: $74,305

Status: Entering second year of rookie contract

Season: Member, along with Dorka Juhász, of the AP all-rookie team, and finished second among rookies in scoring (12.1). She scored in double figures in 17 of 32 games and her 2.5 assists were second among rookies.

Looking ahead: The experience she got this season — starting in all 32 of the games she played — should bear dividends next season.

DORKA JUHÁSZ

Salary: $65,290

Status: Entering second year of rookie contract

Season: Finished fourth among WNBA rookies in scoring (6.0), second in rebounding (6.5) and first in assists (2.6). Was thrust into a starting role because of illness and injury with Jessica Shepard and responded, showing a strong play-making ability and a knack for taking the right angles while defending in the post.

Looking ahead: As the 16th overall pick, she is clearly the steal of the 2023 draft.

TIFFANY MITCHELL

Salary: $135,000

Status: Signed through 2024.

Season: A natural off-guard, Mitchell was pushed to the point because of injuries to Lindsay Allen, she averaged 7.3 points and 2.3 assists while shooting 40.4%.

Looking ahead: A tough competitor who plays through injury, she should benefit from a return to her natural position.

JESSICA SHEPARD

Salary: $120,000

Status: Signed through 2024.

Season: Limited to 21 games because of a combination of illness earlier in the season and a left ankle injury late. Averaged 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shot 51.6 percent. Along with Juhász, Shepard gives the Lynx a playmaker in the high post.

Looking ahead: Further development is expected, but more availability is a must.

NATALIE ACHONWA

Salary: $155,100

Status: Unrestricted free agent.

Season: Missed the season while on maternity leave.

Looking ahead: Given the growth of Juhász, it would seem unlikely Achonwa would return.

LINDSAY ALLEN

Salary: $74,305

Status: Unrestricted free agent.

Season: Struggled early with the move from reserve to starter. But, until getting hurt late in the regular season, she returned and played very well; Reeve called Allen "another success story." Averaged a 6.2 points and a career-high 4.5 assists. Those numbers went up to 7.9 and 5.2 in July and August.

Looking ahead: Could return.

RACHEL BANHAM

Salary: $74,305

Status: Unrestricted free agent.

Season: Backup guard led the team in three-point percentage (40.2) and averaged 5.5 points. A "glue" player who had a big part in building the chemistry of the 2023 Lynx.

Looking ahead: Gophers women's assistant coach could be back.

BRIDGET CARLETON

Salary: $91,000

Status: Unrestricted free agent.

Season: One of the Lynx's most reliable — and versatile — defenders, Carleton shot 33.7% from three-point range and averaged 3.2 points.

Looking ahead: Valued backup should return.

NIKOLINA MILIC

Salary: $90,000

Status: Reserve free agent.

Season: A creative scorer in the post, Milic averaged 5.9 points and shot 46.4%.

Looking ahead: Lynx may look for more size and defensive ability in the post.

Salary information from spotrac.com.