Before the Olympic break the Lynx took a six-game winning streak to Dallas and had it broken.
Lynx winning streak ends at seven with blowout loss at Dallas
The 11th-place Wings beat the Lynx for the second time this season by outscoring the visitors by 20 points off turnovers and 30 in the paint.
Friday night was a repeat. The Lynx, the hottest team in the league, having won seven consecutive games, went to Arlington, Texas, and got pushed and shoved and outrebounded and beaten 94-76 by the Wings, who won their third consecutive game to improve to 9-22 on the season.
Except for a strong finish to the second quarter that had the Lynx up a point at halftime, the visitors struggled on both ends. Mightily. They couldn’t make shots (39.7%), they went 10-for-35 on three-pointers. They committed 14 turnovers, which Dallas used to post a 25-5 edge on points off turnovers. Dallas outscored Minnesota 50-20 in the paint.
Defense? Uncharacteristically porous. Dallas shot close to 50% from the floor.
It was the second-most lopsided loss of the season for the Lynx (23-9). Two of those nine losses have come by double figures at Dallas.
Dallas had four of five starters and five players overall score in double figures. Arike Ogunbowale had 25 points and eight assists. Teaira McCowan had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Satou Sabally had 18 points and eight boards.
Dallas outscored the Lynx 55-35 in the second half.
Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lynx were outscored 29-19 in the third quarter, putting the Wings up nine entering the fourth. Then Dallas opened the fourth on a 17-1 run to go up 17 points on McCowan’s free throws with 7:19 left.
Just about everything that could go wrong for the Lynx did in the first quarter. And yet Minnesota was within four, 22-18, when it ended.
Dallas did what it does. It pounded the ball inside, turning four offensive rebounds — the Lynx had none in the quarter — into six points and scoring 16 of their 22 points in the paint. The Lynx? Center Alanna Smith turned her ankle in the first quarter, left the game and played only 3-plus minutes after halftime. The Lynx, who rely so heavily on three-point shots, went 2-for-9 from beyond the arc.
The second quarter started the way the first ended, with the Lynx struggling to make shots, eventually falling behind by 12 on Sabally’s three-point play with 5:20 left in the half. At that point the Lynx had made just 10 of 29 shots overall and three of 17 three-point tries.
But, down 34-22, the Lynx turned up the defense and started to find their level on the offensive end.
Over the final 5-plus minutes of the half the Wings hit just two field goals. The Lynx? They made six of their final 12 shots and two of their four three-pointers in an 18-5 run that put the Lynx up 40-39 at the half.
Kayla McBride scored nine of those 18 points in that run, including a three-pointer. Bridget Carleton also had a three-pointer in the run to halftime, which ended with the Lynx still shooting south of 40%. Dallas had just one offensive rebound in the second quarter.
And then the Lynx came out and played one of their worst defensive quarters of the season.
Dallas outscored Minnesota 29-19 in the quarter, going from one down at the half to up nine entering the fourth quarter.
The Lynx made just five of 13 third-quarter shots, turning the ball over five times. The Wings, forcing four Lynx turnovers and pounding the offensive boards — got 20 shot attempts, made 12, made four of six three-pointers and led by as many as 12 in the quarter.
