Kristin Haynie's tenure as a Lynx assistant was not a long one. Hired by the team as an assistant coach in March, Haynie was announced as the new head coach of the Central Michigan University women's team Thursday.

In a news release, the Lynx said, "While we are disappointed she is leaving us, we know this is a special opportunity for Kristin."

Haynie, 39, is a Michigan native who played at Michigan State and was a first-round WNBA draft pick in 2005. After her playing career ended, Haynie had stints as an assistant at Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and, the past four years, at Michigan State.