Fifth-year forward Taylor Heise scored two goals and had three assists — tying a career-high with five points — as the No. 5 Gophers won 6-0 victory over host Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday afternoon to sweep the WCHA series.

Minnesota won the series opener 4-1 at Ridder Arena.

Heise of Lake City, Minn., got the first of her team's two shorthanded goals just under five minutes into the game. Unassisted. She scored her second goal of the game — and 10th of the season — at 6:49 of the second at even strength to make it 2-0 and later had assists on the next three goals.

The five points matched Heise's total on Nov. 12, 2021 in a 10-0 win over RIT.

About 2½ minutes after Heise's second goal, Abbey Murphy had the second shorthander for Minnesota (12-3-2, 11-2-2) with Heise getting the lone assist.

Abigail Boreen had two power-play goals in the middle of the third period for the Gophers, only 14 seconds apart, giving her four goals in the series. And Ella Huber netted the final goal with 20 seconds to play.

Heise, the Patty Kazmaier Award winner as the best player in women's college hockey last season, now has 77 goals, seven shorthanded, and 108 assists for 185 points in her career. She has played in 151 games.

This season Heise has 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points, tying her for team lead in points with Grace Zumwinkle.

Sophomore Skylar Vetter made 14 saves for the shutout. Alexa Berg had 44 saves for the Mavericks (7-9, 5-9), who came into this series on a 7-1 roll.