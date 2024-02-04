Wisconsin has been the stingiest Division I men's hockey team this season, allowing an average of 1.89 goals per game behind the stellar goaltending of senior Kyle McClellan. So, it should be no surprise that entering Saturday's series finale against the Gophers, when the Badgers had scored first this season, they had a 16-0-1 record.

Make that 16-0-2.

The Gophers and Badgers tied 1-1 on Saturday night at a sold-out Kohl Center, and Wisconsin garnered the extra point in the Big Ten standings by winning the shootout 2-0 on goals by Owen Finley and William Whitelaw.

Bryce Brodzinski and Rhett Pitlick had unsuccessful shootout attempts for the Gophers (16-7-5, 10-3-2 Big Ten). Minnesota has not scored on any of its 13 shootout attempts this season.

Wisconsin (20-6-2, 11-4-1) won largely on the performance of goalie Kyle McClellan, who made 43 saves. Jack Horbach scored a first-period goal for the Badgers.

Jaxon Nelson tied the score for Minnesota in the second period. But Ryan Chesley's second-period goal that was overturned and Mason Nevers' third-period tally that was waved off on the ice stung the Gophers.

"Two horrendous calls,'' Gophers coach Bob Motzko said on a postgame radio interview. "That was the best Gopher game in my six years, start to period.''

Justen Close made 22 saves for the Gophers.

The Gophers, who outshot Wisconsin 17-11 in the first period Friday, controlled play early, but McClellan stood tall, denying Mason Nevers on a Nevers on a breakaway at the 4:04 mark and stopping Ryan Chesley with back-to-back saves at 4:55 and 5:00.

Minnesota had the game's first six shots on goal, but the Badgers cashed in first with Horbach slamming home a rebound of an Owen Lindmark shot that hit the post for a 1-0 lead at 5:54 of the first.

The Badgers continued to pressure, pinning the Gophers in their end and forcing Close to make eight saves by the 10:18 mark.

The Gophers took the game's first penalty at 13:02 of the first when defenseman Cal Thomas was called for high-sticking in the offensive zone. Minnesota killed the penalty as defenseman Sam Rinzel had three of the Gophers' six blocked shots during power play.

The kill gave the Gophers a jolt of energy, but McClellan made six saves in a span of 1:45 to keep the Badgers on top.

The Gophers got their first power play of the weekend when Badgers forward Charlie Stramel tripped John Mittelstadt at 19:31. Minnesota outshot Wisconsin 15-9 in the first.

With 1:31 of power-play carryover to start the second period, the Gophers couldn't capitalize as McClellan didn't face a shot on goal. McClellan came up big at 4:24 of the second, stopping shots by Jimmy Snuggerud and Luke Mittelstadt in succession.

Oliver Moore nearly tied it for the Gophers at 13:21 of the second on a 2-on-1 break with Snuggerud, but McClellan turned aside Moore's shot in front of the net.

The Gophers appeared to tie the score 1-1 at 13:50 when Chesley fired a shot through traffic that beat McClellan. However, Badgers coach Mike Hastings challenged for goaltender interference because Moore made slight contact with McClellan at the top of the crease. After a lengthy video review, officials overturned the call on the ice and wiped out the goal.

Only 1:23 later, the Gophers scored a goal that couldn't be disputed. Bryce Brodzinski's backhand pass deflected off a skate and found Jaxon Nelson at the top of the crease, and Nelson lifted the puck over McClellan knot the score 1-1.

At 12:20 of the third, the Gophers were called for too many men on the ice, but Minnesota killed the penalty without allowing a shot on goal and giving up only one shot attempt.

The key sequence of the third period came with 2:40 left when Nevers fired a shot past McClellan for what appeared to be a 2-1 Minnesota lead. Instead, referees waved it off because Nelson had made contact with McClellan after being nudged off balance by Badgers defenseman Ben Dexheimer. McClellan lay on the ice for several seconds. He got back in position, and Nevers' shot got by him. Motzko unsuccessfully challenged the play.

McClellan robbed Aaron Huglen with 3.9 second left in the third with a lunging save. Snuggerud rang the crossbar late in overtime.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.