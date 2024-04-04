Minneapolis-based THC beverage company Trail Magic took home a national award this week for best cannabis-infused, ready-to-drink cocktail.

Trail Magic, which was launched in 2022 by Minneapolis Cider Co., received the recognition during 2024′s High Spirits Awards in California — a national celebration of cannabinoid-infused beverages. The winning flavor was the half and half iced tea-lemonade, which contains 5mg of THC per can.

Trail Magic co-founder Jason Dayton said in a statement that he thinks the company has separated itself from the rapidly growing number of THC beverage options nationwide by always prioritizing good flavor.

"We always hear that Trail Magic is the best-tasting product on the market, so to get this award is a huge reassurance that we're making the best product we can," Dayton said.

Trail Magic also scored a silver award for its lime margarita drink.

All of the company's flavors are available in 11 states and on-tap at the Minneapolis Cider Co. They're also available for online order in 32 states.