Last month, the Minnesota State High School League rejected a bid by boys' volleyball supporters to be officially sanctioned, but the sport still going strong.

A boys' volleyball state tournament will take place Wednesday and Thursday at Shakopee High School. "This tournament is an opportunity to showcase the talent, passion and diversity of the student athletes who participate in boys volleyball," Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association Director and President Jenny Kilkelly said in a press release.

Sixteen teams will participate in the tournament. First round matches will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with quarterfinals at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Semifinals are Thursday, at 10 a.m. and noon with the third place match at 2 p.m. and the championship match at 4 p.m.

The field is made up mainly of suburban schools, with teams also entered from Minneapolis Southwest, Kasson-Mantorville in southern Minnesota and Proctor-Hermantown from northern Minnesota. There were 41 programs around the state this year.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.mnboyshighschoolvolleyball.com