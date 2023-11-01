Senior defender Tyler Baker scored on a penalty kick halfway through overtime as top-seed Wayzata survived with a 3-2 victory over No. 4 seed Woodbury in Wednesday's first Class 3A boys soccer state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wayzata (19-0-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal from senior Charlie Piller who found an opposite corner of the net after the defense couldn't clear.

Woodbury (14-3-3) tied the game 23 seconds before halftime. A corner kick bounced off players in front of the net before senior defender Zach Sorenson kicked the ball high into the net to make it 1-1. It was only the seventh goal allowed by Wayzata this season.

The Royals grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the second half on a penalty-kick goal following a handball violation on Wayzata. Junior Olin Franzwa picked a corner for his ninth goal of the season to put his team in front.

With 19:24 to play in regulation, Wayzata senior defender Gunnar Hendrickson beat two Royals defenders to the ball in front of the net following a long pass from Piller and took the shot to tie the game 2-2.

The game was a rematch of last year's Class 3A state championship, which Wayzata won 3-2 for its fourth state title. Wayzata (19-0-2) also defeated Woodbury this season 1-0 during the regular season.

The Trojans, riding a 12-game winning streak, will look to go back-to-back and win its fifth state title overall, and third since 2017.