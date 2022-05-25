Minnesota Aurora FC, the new preprofessional women's soccer team which opens its season on Thursday, announced Tuesday that all 5,600 seats for its inaugural match have been sold for TCO Stadium in Eagan.
Aurora will play the Green Bay Glory at 7 p.m. Thursday in the new USL W League.
- Gophers senior wrestler Jake Bergeland, of Hugo, announced he will return for an additional year of competition next season granted under NCAA guidelines because of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a breakthrough season in 2021-22 when he was 25-9 and placed seventh at 141 pounds in the NCAA meet.
- Redshirt senior Jack Kelly, of St. Michael, Minn., was named the team MVP at the Gophers baseball banquet earlier this week. He also was the team batting champion at .324. Redshirt junior Aidan Maldonado, of Rosemount, was named the pitcher of the year, and sophomore center fielder Brett Bateman, of Arden Hills, the most improved player.
- Helped by a birdie at the 17th hole, Joe Conzemius and Jordan Hawkinson posted a 36-hole score of 15-under par 129 to win the 45th Minnesota PGA Four-Ball Championship on Sunday at Elk River Golf Club.
- Tanner Laderoute was named Minnesota Duluth's hockey captain for the 2022-23 season, and Quinn Olson and Luke Loheit the assistant captains. All are forwards. Laderoute will be a fifth-year senior, the other two seniors. Loheit is a Minnetonka native, the other two are Canadians.
Burnes outlasts Snell as Taylor, Brewers beat Padres 4-1
Corbin Burnes outlasted Blake Snell in a showdown of recent Cy Young Award winners and Tyrone Taylor hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Doncic, Mavs avoid sweep with 119-109 win over Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had to wait out a rain delay in the middle of the game and sweat out some tense moments near the end.
Sports
Andrus, Lowrie homer, A's end 13-game skid against Mariners
Elvis Andrus hit a tying homer in the sixth, singled and scored in the seventh and the Oakland Athletics snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Seattle Mariners with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday night.
Sports
Oilers win 5-3, push Flames to the brink of elimination
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the game with 3:27 left in regulation, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the second-round playoff series.
Politics
Midterm updates | Raffensperger beats Trump-endorsed Hice
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was a top target of former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary as he seeks reelection.