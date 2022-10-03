Jamie Plaisance was looking for something to do for a little while. He found coaching and made it a long while.

"When I started coaching at my alma mater [as an assistant in 1997], I originally just thought it would be a fun diversion from bigger things," said Plaisance, boys' soccer coach at Minneapolis Southwest, where he was in the Class of 1992 and was on the soccer team. "Coaching ended up being one of the key parts of my life."

Plaisance registered his 250th career victory — the most for a boys' soccer coach in Minneapolis City Conference history — when the Lakers shut out Washburn 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lakers have won again since, defeating Minneapolis South 1-0 on Saturday, making their record 7-4-2 this season and running Plaisance's victory total to 251.

The victory over the Millers avenged a 3-2 loss three weeks earlier.

"I've loved the ups and downs of competition, but more than that, I really appreciate the relationships I've built," said Plaisance, in his 20th season leading the program. "I'm proud of what I've been able to accomplish with the help of my former players and assistant coaches."

Inside the numbers

2: Volleyball teams still unbeaten in the state. They are Class 2A No. 1 Nova Classical (20-0) and unranked Class 1A Ely (15-0).

5: Goals scored by Chanhassen senior forward Grace Fogarty in a 6-1 victory Thursday over Waconia in girls' soccer. Fogarty, who has 23 goals this season, had a six-goal game earlier this season.

15:43.6: Nova Classical senior Henry Karelitz's winning time in the Farmington Invitational 5K boys' cross-country race at Levi Dodge Middle School. He is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A by the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.

18:49: Zimmerman senior Hailee Zimpel's winning time in the Falcon Invitational 5K girls' cross-country race at Stone Creek Golf Course. She is ranked 12th in Class 2A.

24:04: 50-yard freestyle time by Monticello eighth-grader Adalynn Biegler, the top mark in the state. She also has the second-fastest time (52.76 seconds) in the 100 freestyle.

31: Goals scored by Heritage Christian senior forward Drew Pitzner this season in boys' soccer.

35: Solo blocks in volleyball this season by Yellow Medicine East 6-2 senior Ruby Bones.

76:00: Game time elapsed when junior Marie Tolbert scored the winning goal as Austin beat Faribault 2-1 on Thursday. It was the first win of the season for the Packers girls' soccer team.

177: The number of high school football games scheduled for Thursday through Saturday. Here's the schedule.

500: Career wins for Marshall volleyball coach Dan Westby after his team defeated Brookings (S.D.) 25-5, 25-6, 25-11 on Saturday.