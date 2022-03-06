Minneapolis officials have selected a search firm to help them find the city's next police chief, Mayor Jacob Frey's office announced Sunday.

The California-based Public Sector Search & Consulting Inc., run by two former law enforcement officials and an attorney, will spearhead efforts to vet candidates to take over for former Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who retired earlier this year.

"This will be one of the most consequential hires we ever make," Frey said in a statement. "The importance of hiring a reform-minded Chief of Police to lead a culture shift in our department cannot be overstated. It has never been more crucial or necessary to bring in a leader who can rebuild our department and achieve a renewed reality of public safety in the community."

Minneapolis will be searching for its next police chief at a time when city leaders face calls to rein in violent crime, transform the department and build safety systems that rely less on police.

Public Sector Search & Consulting Inc. has run police chief searches for Dallas, Seattle and other cities. A news release from Frey's office did not specify how the company was chosen for the Minneapolis search or how much money it will be paid for those services.

Frey's office said the company will be working with a variety of people — including community members, city employees and police — to prepare an official posting for the job. The company will recruit candidates, who will then be vetted by a search committee. The committee's members are expected to be announced soon. Frey will then nominate a leading candidate, who would also require approval from the City Council.

The mayor's office said it hopes the search process will "be complete by summer 2022."

Arradondo announced his retirement plans in early December, a month after a tense, high-stakes election that focused on a debate over how to transform public safety following George Floyd's murder.

Amelia Huffman, who previously held the rank of deputy chief, has been serving as interim chief since mid-January. She has expressed interest in the job, but has also faced calls for her resignation following the police killing of 22-year-old Amir Locke.

This story is developing and will be updated.