De’Meiko Anderson of Minneapolis North.

DE'MEIKO ANDERSON

Minneapolis North • basketball

De'Meiko Anderson is playing with confidence. That wasn't always the case, even though Polars coach Larry McKenzie saw it.

"He was really hard on me," Anderson said. "He saw the potential in me that I didn't see in myself."

The 6-0 senior guard recently buried a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Brookfield (Wis.) East 62-59 in the Breakdown Border Battle. He had a season-high 22-point performance two games earlier.

"I understand the game better now. I take what the defense gives me," Anderson said. He averages 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals per game. "When my shot isn't falling, I have to do other things to contribute and help the team out."

That includes the defensive end of the court.

"I would be taken out of games because of my defense," Anderson said. "I eventually learned that if I played defense I would stay on the court. You have to make sacrifices, and learn the team is bigger than yourself."

CARA SAJEVIC

Gentry Academy • hockey

The junior forward scored all four goals in a 4-2 victory over Stillwater. She has 12 goals in the Stars' last four games, and 38 on the season. "Cara has a bite to her game and strives to be a difference-maker in every game," Gentry Academy coach Paige Jahnke said. "She understands the intricacies of goal scoring."

DAKOTAH PARKER

Monticello • swimming

After missing last season due to a back injury, Parker is starting to return to form. In the past couple of weeks, the Magic senior set the Buffalo pool diving record — the seventh of his career — and broke the Monticello pool and varsity record with a six-dive score of 313.20.

CALLIN HAKE

Chanhassen • basketball

A Nebraska recruit, the school's all-time leading scorer is closing in 2,000 career points after tying the single-game record with 37 points against Waconia. She also became the all-time leading rebounder by grabbing her 500th career board in the same game.

JON CLARKE

Bloomington • Nordic skiing

The senior was the medalist in the Metro West Conference championships and also a member of the winning relay team. "Last year's state meet (an eighth-place finish) has been real motivation for him," Bloomington coach Jack Collis said. "He puts in a lot of training hours."

ELLA RUNYON

Hill-Murray • basketball

Runyon has turned up her game heading down the stretch. The senior guard had back-to-back 30-point performances, scoring a season-best 37 in a 75-52 triumph over Hastings in Metro East Conference matchup.

WILL INGEMANN

Wayzata • hockey

The junior netminder has recorded shutouts in three of his past five games, including a 1-0 overtime victory over Edina when he made 29 saves. He has six shutouts on the season and owns a .922 save percentage for the Class 2A, No. 6-ranked Trojans (13-5-1).

. . .

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.