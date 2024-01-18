Mikayla McCarvel, a senior on Shakopee's girls hockey team, has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision in her hometown on Dec. 26.

Dan McCarvel posted on the CaringBridge website that his 17-year-old daughter died Tuesday night at HCMC. He indicated that she had suffered a brain injury.

The father added that her organs have been donated.

"She was able to grant several prayers of other families," he wrote.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 21 and Tintaocanku, said police Capt. Derek Nordtvedt.

McCarvel and three other 17-year-olds, all from Shakopee, were heading east on Tintaocanku and were struck by a driver heading south on County Road 21, Nordtvedt said.

A 26-year-old man from Hastings was driving the southbound vehicle and had with him a 20-year-old woman, also from Hastings, the captain said.

Nordtvedt declined to release the identities of both vehicles' occupants. Nor did he disclose which driver had the right of way or whether anyone else was hurt or died.