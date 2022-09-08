More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
High Schools
Huge St. Olaf Showcase put state rankings to the test, and they passed
The winning Class 3A runners there, Wayzata's Abbey Nechanicky and Armstrong's Noah Breker, remain No. 1s.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results, odds and racing updates
Jay Lietzau's picks, race results, entries, odds and horse racing news.
Twins
Short-term Twin Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees sweep doubleheader
New York scored twice in the bottom of the 12th to win the opener, spoiling Louie Varland's MLB debut for the Twins, before Isiah Kiner-Falefa (left) — a Twin for one day in spring training — hit a grand slam to spark the Yankees in Game 2.
Twins
Twins' Varland brings St. Paul family to tears in major league debut
Righthander Louie Varland worked 5⅓ strong innings at Yankee Stadium in his first major league game, undaunted by the atmosphere. "It's like watching a movie," his mom said.
St. Paul
Arrest made in St. Paul triple homicide
St. Paul police, FBI agents arrested 41-year-old Minneapolis man Wednesday morning in Chicago.