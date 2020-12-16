Five Minnesota players with college football-playing promise from the Class of 2022:

1. Lucas Heyer, Hill-Murray, OL. The consensus top offensive line prospect in the state, a 305-pound physical beast with above-average quickness and agility.

2. Eli King, Caledonia, athlete: The last of a family of brothers to suit up for the powerful Warriors, the versatile and skilled King might be the best athlete of the bunch.

3. Trejuan Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall, DB: The best defensive back prospect in Minnesota in the last five years is also the state's best point guard.

4. Chase Carter, Minnehaha Academy (SMB), DE: The son of former Gopher basketball player Randy Carter, the 6-6 defensive end is a monster pass rusher with multiple Division I offers in both football and basketball.

5. Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels, RB/LB: His reputation has exploded since having a breakout season this year. Versatile, with the ability to play a variety of positions.

JIM PAULSEN