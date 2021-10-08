With a mix of roster hopefuls and NHL regulars in the lineup, the Wild shrugged off the Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime in its final home preseason game.

Matt Dumba scored 2 minutes, 34 seconds into extra time, capitalizing on a wrister from deep in the slot after Chicago's Brandon Hagel tied the game on a penalty shot 13:29 into the third period.

But the Wild didn't escape the game at full strength.

Matt Boldy left in the third period after going down awkwardly in the corner and struggling to get to the bench. Coach Dean Evason did not have an update after the game on Boldy, who is one of the team's top prospects competing for a job.

"It didn't look good," Evason said. "So, we'll hope for the best."

Evason said Brandon Duhaime tweaked his lower body but remained in the game, and the Wild bench boss called the performance by last year's first-round pick Marco Rossi his best game of the preseason. Duhaime and Rossi are also vying for spots.

The Wild had a 2-1 lead in the third period on a goal by Alex Goligoski at 6:47, just 1:28 after Dylan Strome scored for the Blackhawks on the power play.

Joel Eriksson Ek opened the scoring when he stuffed in a power play goal 7:13 into the first period.

Cam Talbot had 27 saves in his second appearance of the preseason.

"It's going to be difficult for us," Evason said about looming roster cuts. "There's going to be some disappointed people, but hopefully they'll understand that it's a process to go through this."