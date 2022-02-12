Matt Boldy has always wanted to be in control of the puck.

"Even when I was little, I never really liked to dump it in," the Wild winger said. "Over the years, because I didn't want to dump it in, I'd find ways to keep it on my stick a little bit longer."

Being a newcomer to the NHL hasn't changed this tendency.

Actually, Boldy's poise with the puck under pressure has been one of the more impressive traits he's showcased since joining the Wild last month.

"He's gifted with his composure clearly," coach Dean Evason said. "That's why he's been an elite player likely his whole life."

Statistically speaking, Boldy's transition to the NHL has been smooth.

Before the Wild was blanked 2-0 last Tuesday at Winnipeg, Boldy was on a career-best four-game point streak. He's the first player in franchise history to record 10 points in his first 10 career games after making his NHL debut with the team. Since 2013, only five players in the entire league had more points through their first 10 NHL games.

But what isn't always captured on a scoresheet is the 20-year-old's ability to extend plays, a knack for holding onto pucks even while the opposition is encroaching. This skill especially shines on the power play, where Boldy has already taken up residence and chipped in with a goal and two assists going into that loss to the Jets.

"It's kind of drawing everyone into you so that when you kick it out, everyone has more time with it," he said.

While this isn't a new habit for Boldy, he has adapted it over the years — like using his body to his advantage as he got older.

Still, quick passes aren't off-limits. Sometimes, Boldy wants to dish off to someone else to give them a chance to make a play.

That vision has also been on display as he's settled into the lineup alongside winger Kevin Fiala and center Frederick Gaudreau. Boldy is the youngest on the line, but he isn't always deferring to the veterans around him. And that's another sign of how well he has fit in with the team after being called up from the minors.

"You definitely think about it in the back of your head," said Boldy, who was drafted 12th overall in 2019. "But from Day 1 playing with Kevin and Freddy, they told me from the beginning, 'Play how you know how to play. Don't worry about giving it to us. If you have it, you have it and same thing with us.'"

Injury update

Nick Bjugstad skated with the team on Saturday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury in January. There's no timeline for the winger to return. Bjugstad has missed the past 12 games.

Minor-league trade

The Wild acquired forward Brandon Baddock from Montreal in exchange for goaltender Andrew Hammond.

Baddock had three goals and four assists in 33 games with Laval, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate. The 26-year-old, who was drafted in the sixth round in 2014 by New Jersey, made his NHL debut on Dec. 30. He has 44 points in 228 career AHL games.

Hammond went 6-2-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and three shutouts in 11 games with Iowa after re-signing with the Wild last offseason.