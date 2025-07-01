Sports

Marlins host the Twins to begin 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (40-44, third in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (37-45, fourth in the NL East)

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 8:01AM

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-3, 2.86 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -145, Marlins +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Miami has a 37-45 record overall and a 17-24 record at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Minnesota is 40-44 overall and 18-27 on the road. The Twins have a 29-13 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 29 extra base hits (13 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs). Otto Lopez is 17 for 41 with two doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has a .281 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 10 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs. Brooks Lee is 13 for 41 with a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .271 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Twins: 3-7, .221 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

