Marlins host the Twins to begin 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (40-44, third in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (37-45, fourth in the NL East)
Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-3, 2.86 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -145, Marlins +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
Miami has a 37-45 record overall and a 17-24 record at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.
Minnesota is 40-44 overall and 18-27 on the road. The Twins have a 29-13 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.