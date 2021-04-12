The Wild will get at least one injured player, maybe two, back in its lineup Monday night when it wraps up a three-game series against the Blues at Xcel Energy Center.

Marcus Foligno is returning after sitting out the previous 15 games with a broken right ankle.

Kevin Fiala's availability was going to be decided after the team's morning skate. Fiala didn't play Saturday due to an upper-body injury.

"We're not going to go into a situation tonight that he's trying it," coach Dean Evason said. "He's trying it now, and we'll see."

As for Foligno, he hasn't played since a Jonas Brodin shot caught him on the inside of the ankle. Foligno said he was in a boot and is 100 percent now.

"One of those things when you get hit, you can kind of shake off but the pain wasn't really going away," Foligno said. "It felt like it numbed my ankle a little bit. Tough to skate off. Obviously, disappointing news when you hear its broken."

Before he was injured, the veteran winger had seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 23 games.

"Just want to come in and help out any way I can and have a good first game back," Foligno said.

Nick Bjugstad remains out with an upper-body injury from a fight last week. His return isn't imminent, Evason said.

"He has not skated yet," Evason said. "But he's going through the progression, and we'll look forward to having him back at some point."

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Ryan Hartman-Marcus Johansson

Zach Parise-Nico Sturm-Nick Bonino

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

1-1-1: Record for the Wild against the Blues this season.

14-4: Home record for the Wild.

9: Power play goals for the Wild over its last six games.

25: Saves or more for goalie Cam Talbot in nine of his past 10 games.

8-2-2: Run for Talbot over his last 12 starts.

About the Blues:

Before winning two games against the Wild in St. Louis, the Blues had dropped seven of their previous eight games. They currently sit fourth in the West Division, seven points behind the Wild. Overall, St. Louis is 6-1-1 in its last eight games vs. the Wild. In three games this season, the Blues have outshot the Wild 105-66. They've also limited the Wild to two or fewer goals in seven of their last eight matchups.