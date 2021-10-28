Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Prep reporters David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen breakdown the start of the Class 6A state football tournament, featuring 16 games on Friday night. Plus they discuss the quarterfinals of the state soccer tournaments and Minnetonka winning the girls' tennis title in Class 2A.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque

Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is here.