Seconds into the Minnesota Lynx's game at Seattle Wednesday night Gabby Williams hit a three. Seconds later, Sue Bird did the same. Then Tina Charles did it. And then, just 128 seconds into the game, Breanna Stewart hit yet another three to put the Storm up 12 before the Lynx had made a shot.

Talk about setting a tone.

Pushing the pace from the tip, defending the rhythm out of the Lynx offense, the Storm (20-12) led from start to finish in a 89-77 victory.

It ended the Lynx's two-game winning streak, sending them back home after a 2-1 road trip that left them 12-20, in 11th place in the WNBA. They are 1½ games out of a playoff spot with four regular season games to play.

Seattle (20-12) moved into a tie with Washington for fourth place.

Seattle shot better than 52 percent through three quarters, which ended with the Storm up 24. A late run by the Minnesota bench cut a 29-point lead with 1:21 left in the third quarter to 15 on Nikolina Milic's three-point play with 6:05 left in the fourth, an 18-2 run. But Minnesota didn't get any closer until Rachel Banham's three in the final seconds made it a 12-point game.

Seattle shot 50.0 percent overall and made 11 of 25 three-pointers. The Storm took advantage every time Minnesota failed to get back after a missed shot.

The Lynx shot 38.7 percent while falling behind by 24 at halftime. They were out-scored 56-32 in that first half, with Seattle scoring the most first-half points by Lynx opponent this season.

At the other end the Storm had a 30-8 on fast-break points. While building a 24-point halftime lead, the Storm had a 26-4 edge on the break.

Steward, the league's leading scorer, had 33 points on 13-for-20. Jewell Loyd had 17 points. Bird and Gabby Williams each scored 13.

Sylvia Fowles' 12 points made her the the only Minnesota starter in double figures. Milic had 13 off the bench.

Pretty much all you needed to know about the first quarter was that the Storm was up 12-0 before the game was 2 minutes old. With the Lynx starting the game 0-for-6, the Storm hit four straight threes to start the game, forcing a Lynx timeout.

It really didn't get better, as the quarter ended with Seattle leading 30-18. The Lynx struggled to make shots, going 7-for-19. And, to compound that, they struggled to get back on defense as the Storm forced the paint, getting 17 of their 30 points on the break. Seattle was 7-for-11 on three-pointers, had eight assists on 11 made field goals and led by as many as 16 in the quarter.

The second quarter was like the first, only worse. The Lynx were within 10 points, 32-22, early in the quarter before Seattle took off, out-scoring the Lynx 24-10 the rest of the half.

By the time the half ended: The Lynx trailed 56-32, the most first-half points they've allowed this season. Seattle was shooting 50 percent overall, had made nine of 16 three-pointers and had a 26-4 edge on fast-break points.

The Lynx slowed the Storm down a bit in the third, holding Seattle to 22 points. But the Lynx couldn't take advantage, and Seattle had the same 24-point lead, 78-54, entering the fourth quarter that it had at halftime.

