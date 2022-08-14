Sunday afternoon in Uncasville, Conn., the Sylvia Fowles era ended.

Needing a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive, to keep Fowles' wonderful 15-year career going, the Lynx dug themselves a big first-quarter hole and never got out in a 90-83 loss to the Sun in the regular-season finale.

It was so familiar.

The same thing happened against Seattle on Friday in Fowles' final home game. A team needing a victory, wanting to play for their teammate came out and got trampled in the first quarter and never recovered.

Sunday? Ten minutes in, the Lynx were down 28-14.

Down 19 early in the fourth quarter, and with the Sun starters on the bench, the Lynx closed to within six with 3:43 left. At that point Sun coach Curt Miller put his starters back in the game. The Lynx briefly pulled within four, but could get no closer.

So the Lynx's quest for a 12th consecutive playoff berth ended with two one-sided losses to teams who will began their playoffs this week. The Lynx (14-22) ended the season with a losing record for the first time since 2010, the last time they failed to make the postseason.

In her final game Fowles finished with her 101st double-double with the Lynx, getting 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Sunday's game would have been worse if not for the amazing play of ...

Lindsay Allen?

Coming off the bench after another slow start by Moriah Jefferson, Allen, the backup point guard, scored a career-high 26 points, with six assists. She had 11 of Minnesota's 20 second-quarter points and 13 of the Lynx's 20 in the third. Aerial Powers scored 22.

But it wasn't enough in a game in which the Sun shot 52.9% overall and made five of 14 three-pointers.

Alyssa Thomas led five Sun players in double figures with 16 points. Brionna Jones and Natisha Heideman both had 15.

The first quarter was a replay of Friday's disastrous first quarter against Seattle.

The Lynx couldn't score, couldn't hold onto the ball, couldn't get to the free throw line and didn't get enough rebounds while falling behind 28-14 after the first 10 minutes.

The Sun shot better than 50 percent, had a 10-3 edge on points off turnovers, 6-0 edges both in second-chance points and points from the free throw line, a 9-2 edge in bench scoring and an 8-0 edge on the break.

Put that all together and you have a Sun team that, after finishing the quarter on an 18-4 run, had a 28-14 lead entering the second quarter.

Minnesota was able to trim that 14-point lead to 11 at the half thanks mainly to Allen. She made four of six shots overall and all three of her three-pointers, scoring 11 of Minneota's 20 second-quarter points.

Allen scored 13 of Minnesota's 20 in the third quarter. But Connecticut scored 26 in the quarter — hitting 10 of 15 shots overall and four of six three-pointers while pushing their lead to 17 points.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast.