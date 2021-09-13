Forced by Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell to do it the hard way, the Minnesota Lynx, down two points entering the fourth quarter, managed to get past the last-place Fever 90-80 Sunday at Target Center in the final home game of the regular season.

It took a 12-2 finish to the game to do it.

That it was so close is a testament to Indiana's quick guards, led by Mitchell, who scored 25 points.

Early on it looked like the Lynx would be in control all night. From 4:21 left in the first quarter until there was 8:52 left in the first half the Lynx out-scored the Fever 20-5 to take a 30-14 lead.

From then until the third quarter, with Mitchell doing it almost by herself, the Fever clawed back.

Indiana was within 10 at the half. Then, in the third quarter, with the Lynx turning the ball over five times and Mitchell scoring nine points, the Fever out-scored the Lynx 27-15 to take a 63-61 lead into the fourth quarter.

But the Lynx dug in.

With the game tied, Napheesa Collier hit two free throws with 4:20 left to put the Lynx up two with 4:21 left. The Lynx got a stop, then Crystal Dangerfield hit a jumper. Moments later Fowles' two free throws with 2:37 remaining put the Lynx up six.

Victoria Vivians scored on a drive for Indiana. Sylvia Fowles was called for an offensive foul but, out of a timeout, the Lynx forced a shot-clock violation, then Dangerfield scored four straight points, the last two on free throws with 47.8 seconds left to put the Lynx up eight.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Lynx: Collier scored 22, Fowles had 18, Aerial Powers had 17, Kayla McBride 12 and Dangerfield 11.

All five Indiana starters were in double figures, too, including center Teaira McCowan, who scored 17 with eight rebounds.

The Lynx (20-10), are tied for the second-best home record in the league (13-3). The victory moved them into a tie for third with Seattle, which played late Sunday night. Minnesota is a full game ahead of fifth-place Phoenix. The Lynx won their final nine home games.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 90, Indiana 80