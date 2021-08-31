Some people avoid conflict — or here in Minnesota, deal with it in a passive-aggressive way.

Cheryl Reeve does not.

One of the constants of her tenure as Lynx head coach (and later adding general manager duties as well) has been a willingness to take on conflict directly and air any grievances loud and clear. Winning in a big way has also been a constant, so there's something to be said for the approach.

In talking to Reeve many times over the years, I never got the sense that she actively sought out conflict — just that she was more than willing to take it on when it came her way. Her appearance on Tuesday's Daily Delivery podcast was a continuation of that theme.

If you don't see the podcast player, tap here to listen.

On the show, I asked Reeve to revisit comments she made recently about Sylvia Fowles, the Lynx star center who, in Reeve's estimation, is underappreciated by the WNBA.

"I think it's inexcusable and irresponsible," Reeve said in direct response to Fowles (again) not winning WNBA Player of the Week after her historic 29 points, 20 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a win over Seattle — the first 20-20-3-3 game in league history. "The people who make those decisions, it's mind-boggling sometimes the way that they come up with these things. But we certainly are tired of the disrespect. This is one of the greatest players of all-time, and you would never know in terms of how the league treats her."

When asked if Fowles is overlooked because she's a veteran and the WNBA is focused on promoting younger players, Reeve said: "I could really unload on the reasons why I think ... the dark-skinned athlete doesn't get the push that maybe the lighter-skinned or even white athletes that we tend to push in these situations. Syl is also not somebody that gets too engrossed in social media and promoting herself."

Other topics covered on the show:

*Free throw disparity during a few recent games and whether the Lynx complaining about it led to favorable treatment for the Lynx afterward.

"I can assure you, one, we didn't make a single phone call to anyone," Reeve said. "Two, I don't think the league gives two hoots about anything the Minnesota Lynx might say."

*The Lynx having the WNBA's most efficient offense, largely because of two-pointers instead of threes.

*Adjusting a team's playing style based on personnel.

*The continued push for social justice within the organization.