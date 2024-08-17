Lynx, Napheesa Collier use third-quarter surge to beat Mystics 99-83

Collier scored 30 points, one off her season high. She made 13 of 16 shots, had four rebounds, three assists and two steals by the time she sat early in the fourth quarter. She scored seven straight first-quarter points to help kickstart the Lynx. She made all six of her shots and scored 15 of Minnesota’s 33 in a 33-17 third quarter that had the Lynx up 22 entering the fourth.