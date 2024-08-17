And then the third quarter happened.
Lynx, Napheesa Collier use third-quarter surge to beat Mystics 99-83
Napheesa Collier scored 30, including 15 during a third quarter in which the Lynx outscored Washington 33-17.
For the first half of the Minnesota Lynx’s game at Washington on Saturday afternoon — a rematch of Minnesota’s victory at Target Center two days before — the two teams played essentially even. In the opening minutes of the second half, Washington’s Shakira Austin five points as the Mystics got within three.
And then? Well.
Minnesota made its next 10 shots. Getting points from everywhere, but particularly from Napheesa Collier, the Lynx went on a 30-9 run.
The final: Lynx 99, Washington 83 in a game that saw the Lynx lead by as many as 27. Minnesota (19-8) won its second straight game out of the Olympic break, with a home-and-home series vs. Las Vegas looming. Washington, which lost Karlie Samuelson to a knee injury in the first minute, dropped to 6-21.
Collier scored 30 points, one off her season high. She made 13 of 16 shots, had four rebounds, three assists and two steals by the time she sat early in the fourth quarter. She scored seven straight first-quarter points to help kickstart the Lynx. She made all six of her shots and scored 15 of Minnesota’s 33 in a 33-17 third quarter that had the Lynx up 22 entering the fourth.
Minnesota’s point total was the second-most in a regular-season game this season. The Lynx shot a season-best 57.8% and made 11 of 21 three-pointers.
It was an offensive clinic. After getting just 16 assists on 28 makes in Thursday’s victory over Washington, the Lynx had 26 assists on 37 makes Saturday.
Bridget Carleton scored 16 points, Courtney Williams 14, Kayla McBride 10.
Washington got 23 points from center Stefanie Dolson, matching her season high. She made all eight of her shots, all six of her three-pointers. Shakira Austin scored 16.
It just took a few minutes for the Lynx to get going. They opened the game 1-for-7 overall, 0-for-2 on threes with two turnovers as they fell behind by six.
And then Collier hit five of her next seven shots, including a three-pointer, and scored 11 points in Minnesota’s 20-8 finish to the quarter to take a six-point lead into the second quarter.
That run included Collier’s personal 7-0 run that ended with a three-pointer that tied the game at 11. That became a 10-0 run when Carleton hit a three.
The Lynx lead grew to eight on Dorka Juhász’s three-pointer with 6:05 left in the half. But the Mystics scored 19 of the next 29 points, pulling ahead by a point on Shatori Walker-Kimbrough’s three-pointer with 1:24 left.
But the Lynx ended the half on a 7-0 run begun and ended by Williams — who had 10 second-quarter points — to take the same six-point lead into halftime.
Austin scored the first five Washington points of the second half, getting the Mystics within three.
But, over the next four-plus minutes, the Lynx went on a 21-9 run to take a 15-point lead on Collier’s feed to McBride. Collier had nine points and two assists in that run.
The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.
