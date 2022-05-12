The Lynx bought out the contract of five-time WNBA All-Star guard Angel McCoughtry on Thursday.

The decision was announced via press release after the team had access at its practice facility.

McCoughtry, 35, signed as a free agent in February and is recovering after missing last season because of knee surgery. She has played only 20 minutes in the team's 0-3 start.

In the release, McCoughtry said: "Although the organization has been very patient with my injury and helping me heal my body, sometimes it's about what fits best for both parties. I believe in myself and I know I will be all the way back to perform at the highest level."

A 12-year veteran, McCoughtry had surgery last year for a torn ACL and meniscus tear in her right knee. She averaged 24.4 points per game for Las Vegas in 2020 and led the WNBA in scoring in 2012 and 2013 while playing for the Atlanta Dream.

She holds the league finals record for points in a game (38) and playoff game (42). The first overall pick by Atlanta in 2009, she is 15th all-time in WNBA scoring and eighth in points per game (18.6).

McCoughtry has also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA and, in addition to five All-Star berths, was all-WNBA six times.

According to the WNBA transactions wire, the Lynx have also waived former All-Star guard Odyssey Sims, who was signed last week.

Slow starters

Aerial Powers didn't like sitting on the bench watching the second half of the Minnesota Lynx's loss in Indiana Tuesday.

But she understood.

Powers is off to a difficult start. In three games she has made nine of 39 shots overall (23.1 percent) and one of ten three-point attempts. Against Indiana, Powers was 1-for-10, seeing just 4-plus minutes of playing time in the second half.

"If someone isn't getting done — and I wasn't really getting it done — then let the other people play,'' she said. "I'm not a selfish player.''

After an 0-3 start to the season, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve spent Thursday's practice working on effort and pace. After it ended, Powers put up extra shots until she was the last player left on the court. To get that first win — the Lynx host Chicago on Saturday — the Lynx need Powers to shoot better and turn the ball over less. To Reeve, if Powers works on the process, on what the team is trying to do, the shots will fall.

In her seventh season, Powers has a history of slow starts, which is something Reeve pointed to right away. In her career Powers has shot 30.2 percent overall in May, just 7.4 percent on three-pointers. But those numbers generally rise as the season progresses. It's a matter of speeding up that process.

It has been a frustrating process.

"For me, personally, of course,'' she said. "I look at myself as one of the best shooting guards, and I'm not playing like that on the offensive end. So I have to do a better job.''

After Tuesday's loss Reeve talked about the need for a third player to join center Sylvia Fowles and power forward Jessica Shepard in a "big three.'' On the team. Powers, at this point, would seem the best candidate. It only makes it tougher considering Powers showed up for training camp in excellent shape.

"Honestly, I'm really surprised in my efforts on offense,'' she said. "I'm surprised that I'm shooting this poorly. I just have to step it up, period.''

Back in Minneapolis

The last time Evina Westbrook was in Minneapolis, she was starting for a Connecticut team that reached the NCAA championship game against eventual champion South Carolina at Target Center April 3.

Saturday she'll be in a Lynx uniform about to make her WNBA debut.

"I'm glad for the opportunity,'' she said. "Glad to be here.''

A versatile guard who can defend bigger guards, Westbrook was the 21st overall pick in the 2022 draft, taken by Seattle. After being waived, she decided to play 3-on-3 basketball for Team USA. She had just flown from her Oregon home to Massachusetts when she heard the Lynx were interested.

Etc.

Kayla McBride scored 23 points with 10 rebounds as her Turkish team Fenerbahce S.K. improved to 2-0 in their best-of-five championship series against Cukuva with a 95-56 victory. If Fenerbahce can finish it off in Game 3 Sunday, McBride could be in the Lynx lineup in Los Angeles on Tuesday.