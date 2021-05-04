Luis Arraez was trying to touch home plate, and Jose Trevino was trying to touch Arraez with his glove, and their collision was particularly unusual in that neither accomplished his goal. And while the play benefited the Twins — though it took a replay review to reverse umpire Cory Blaser's call and credit the Twins with a run — it may have harmed them, too.

Arraez appeared shaken up after Trevino, who had to leap to catch the relay throw, landed on him and caused the baserunner's head to hit the ground. He had the presence of mind to double back and touch the plate, and replays showed Trevino never touched him.

But three innings later, Arraez told Twins trainer Michael Salazar that he had a headache and that his neck was sore. He was immediately removed from the game, which the Twins went on to win 6-5, and the Twins might not know his status for a few days.

"Luis is doing all right, but he does have concussion-like symptoms," manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game. "He's going to have to be in the concussion protocol right now, and we're going to have to keep an eye on him over the next week. Hopefully, it's not something that lingers on. But we know how concussions are. We're going to have to make sure we do keep a close eye on him."

Twins fans are likely well acquainted with MLB's concussion protocols, which were adopted a decade ago, shortly before concussions altered the careers of Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer. Under the rules, the Twins do not have to place Arraez on the seven-day concussion list, which would allow them temporarily to replace him on the roster, but they are encouraged to do so in order to make sure his symptoms completely disappear.

Either way, if Arraez is determined to have suffered a concussion, he must be cleared by both the team's medical staff and MLB's medical director before being allowed to practice or play again.

"He did take the brunt of that collision. He plays hard always, and he puts himself in harm's way sometimes in the process," Baldelli said. "That was a big run. … He didn't shy away from contact. I wish his head didn't hit the ground or anything like that, but Luis is a guy that, he gives it up every night."

Still, the Twins, of all teams, know better than to take any chances.

"Luis is saying that he's fine and all that. And you know what? I believe him. I believe he's feeling a little better already, and I think that's a really good sign," Baldelli said. "But it's not something we can escape at this point. We're going to make sure that he's OK and this concussion-like issue, or concussion, is not something that's going to be a problem."