After a blowout loss Monday and a walk-off victory Tuesday, the Twins were hoping for a quick finale to their series with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Target Field.

And with their charter to California for Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels warming up on the runway, they got through the game in a timely two hours and 35 minutes.

They just didn't get the result they wanted.

Lucas Giolito struck out 11 and gave up only two hits in eight innings as the White Sox won 2-1 before an announced crowd of 8,608, extending Chicago's lead in the AL Central over the Twins to 11½ games.

The Twins, in the ninth day of a stretch where they will play 17 games in 16 days, scored first on designated hitter Nelson Cruz's solo home run in third, a line drive that just cleared the center field fence. Cruz had both Twins hits.

The White Sox scraped together single runs in the fifth and sixth off Twins starter Matt Shoemaker (2-5). Leury Garcia doubled in the fifth and scored on Adam Eaton's infield single to tie the game, and Garcia singled home Jake Lamb, who had doubled, in the sixth.

The Twins did have another opportunity for a walk-off win, heading into the ninth down just one run. But a quick one-two-three inning from White Sox closer Liam Hendriks ended any such shot at a repeat performance.

Most encouraging was Shoemaker grinding out six innings to save the bullpen form overwork. He allowed five hits and two earned runs, walking four, hitting one batter with a pitch and striking out two.

Alexander Colome, Caleb Thielbar and Jorge Alcala each pitched a perfect inning.

Giolito (3-4) successfully stumped the Twins with his fastball and changeup.

Josh Donaldson and Andrelton Simmons were not in the starting lineup, getting some rest amid the current onslaught of games. Donaldson pinch hit in the eighth inning and played third base in the ninth, though.