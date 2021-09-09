The horse knew how to make an entrance. The first time trainer Joel Berndt laid eyes on Love the Nest, the colt burst into his Canterbury Park barn on his hind legs, a tempestuous 2-year-old rearing and flexing his muscle.

"I didn't know what to think about him,'' Berndt said. "But he's come around nicely.''

That might have been the understatement of the night. While several top choices came up short in Wednesday's Festival of Champions, the heavily favored Love the Nest cruised to victory in the $100,000 Northern Lights Futurity, turning in a highlight-reel performance during Canterbury's annual race card for Minnesota-bred horses.

The Festival showcased up-and-comers like Love the Nest, who dusted a 10-horse field by 7 ¼ lengths, and familiar runners such as Cinco Star and Drop of Golden Sun. The 6-year-old Cinco Star won the $100,000 Blair's Cove Minnesota Turf, giving owner-breeder John Mentz his sixth Festival of Champions victory. Drop of Golden Sun rallied to run down Mr. Jagermeister in the $100,000 Crocrock Minnesota Sprint.

Cinco Star's win in the seventh race of the night ended a string of early upsets on the 12-race card, which drew total wagering of $1.88 million. She's My Warrior won the $100,000 Northern Lights Debutante at 4-1, and Rush Hour Traffic captured the $100,000 Princess Elaine Minnesota Distaff Turf at 5-1.

Rush Hour Traffic and Cinco Star both set stakes records. So did Jess Rocket Man, who won the $60,550 Minnesota Quarter Horse Derby in commanding style.

The majestic Love the Nest simply overpowered his rivals. The big bay seized the lead shortly after the start, pulled away and needed no urging from jockey Ry Eikleberry as he romped through six furlongs in one minute, 10.27 seconds.

"I thought he might be stalking instead of being on the lead,'' Berndt said. "But he broke so clean, it kind of put him there.

"To win on Festival day, that makes it even more special.''

Love the Nest is a son of Congrats and Roses, a Canterbury stakes winner herself. Pete Mattson, who won Wednesday with She's My Warrior and had a pair of third-place finishes with Doctor Oscar and Fireman Oscar, bred the colt. Bob Lothenbach, who leads Canterbury's owners' standings with 29 victories, bought Love the Nest for $105,000 at the Keeneland sale last September.

Mentz also had multiple in-the-money finishes Wednesday. Cinco Star finished the 1 1/16th-mile Blair's Cove in 1:40.37, besting the stakes record of 1:40.86. Clickbait, owned by Mentz and partners Hugh Robertson and Jeff Larson, won the $100,000 Bella Notte Minnesota Distaff Sprint.

Two other Mentz horses hit the board in the Princess Elaine. Ready to Runaway ran second and Shabam finished third behind Rush Hour Traffic, who led gate to wire to win the 1 1/16th-mile race in a stakes-record 1:41.40.

Mentz also bred Cinco Star, adding to the fun of the gelding's eighth career victory.

"He's just a super game horse who always fights,'' Mentz said. "Winning on Festival day is the best. You look forward to this day every year.''

Jess Rocket Man, the heaviest favorite of the night, sprinted 400 yards in a stakes-record 19.87 seconds to join his full brothers Pyc Jess Bite Mydust and Dickey Bob as Minnesota Quarter Horse Derby champions. Relentless Courage won the $62,900 Minnesota Quarter Horse Futurity to give trainer Jason Olmstead a Festival quarter horse sweep.

Mentz already is planning for future Festivals. He has a weanling and a yearling out of his mare Five Star Swank, mother of Cinco Star, and said he remains bullish on breeding thoroughbreds in Minnesota.

Berndt isn't sure what's next for Love the Nest, but he would like to make a habit of winning on Festival day.

"We won this race last year, too,'' said Berndt, who trained Lothenbach's Sneeky Diversion to the Northern Lights Futurity title in 2020. "Making it a yearly thing would be pretty nice.''