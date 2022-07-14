Minnesota United remained unbeaten in its past four games after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City, but couldn't deliver its first four-game winning streak since 2019.

Sporting Kansas City second-half sub Johnny Russell scored the tying goal in the 63rd minute that wiped away a Sporting own goal just before halftime on a perfect summer's night at Allianz Field.

Russell's goal came just six minutes after he entered the game on a night when Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair kept his team even with a performance that showed why he was named on Tuesday to the MLS All-Star Game next month.

Before Wednesday, the Loons had won at LA Galaxy and Vancouver and beaten Real Salt Lake at home in those last three games.

They scored three goals in each of those victories, but couldn't deliver a goal of their own Wednesday. Sporting Kansas City carried most of the play and generated the most scoring chances throughout the first half, until the Loons took a 1-0 lead just before halftime on a Sporting own goal.

Four days after he scored a goal with his hustle, left back Kemar Lawrence chased down a ball and saved it from crossing the end left of the goal.

He did so with a crossing pass into the 6-yard box that defender Andreu Fontas tried to clear away from danger. Instead, it went off prone goalkeeper John Pulskamp and into the goal for the first half's only goal.

The Loons now have allowed only one first-half goal in their last 10 games. Second-half goals have been their issue and Wednesday's outcome was their 13th consecutive without a shutout.

At halftime, Loons coach Adrian Heath was asked by the night's ESPN broadcast crew if he felt slightly fortunate to come into the intermission with that 1-0 lead.

"I think you're being generous with slightly," Heath said. "That's as poor a half as we've had, second best in every department. We didn't play forward enough. We managed to get out of jail."

Heath looked for change when he sent in substitute Joseph Rosales for forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane to start the second half.

Sporting's first own goal worked so good for the Loons, they tried for another early in the second half's opening minutes. This time, playmaking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso sent another one of those deft weighted passes for Franco Fragapane. His crossing pass into the box hit Kansas City's Kayden Pierre and then spun wildly in front of the open goal, then was cleared away before it could bounce off Pulskamp in the 52nd minute.

Russell came on in the 57th minute and it took him just six minutes to score the equalizer on his own.

The Loons pushed forward looking for the go-ahead goal and three points, but Pulskamp denied Luis Amarilla's close-range header and another by Lod on an ensuing corner kick with fewer than 10 minutes left in regulation time.

Lod started at a central-midfield spot for a third consecutive game because starter Kervin Arriaga remains out with an ankle that Heath said isn't nearly as swollen as it was.

"Getting better," Heath said. "His ankle looks like an ankle again."

Lod started next to captain Wil Trapp in the midfield while Rosales went to a substitute's role after he missed the previous two games because he was ill and the one before that because he was suspended because of yellow-card accumulation.

Trapp received his 10th yellow card of the season, his eighth in a first half. That makes him MLS' leader in that category this season.

All that kept Sporting Kansas City scoreless in the first half was St. Clair, who played like an All-Star.

He made a diving two-handed save on Sporting attacker Daniel Salloi's strike that came just moments after Salloi got off an open shot that went just left in the 20th minute.

St. Clair came sliding out of goal to make a save in the 28th minute and SKC midfielder Cam Duke missed an open net in the 36th minute.

The Loons' best chances included Lod's one-touch shot from inside the 18-yard box and Hlongwane's chip shot that went over the net.