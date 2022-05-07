LOUISVILLE, KY. — Rich Strike, an 80-to-1 longshot, won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs, denying the hopes of two horses with Minnesota owners — Zandon and Zozos.
Zandon, owned by Jeff Drown of St. Cloud, finished third, and Zozos, owned by Joni and Barry Butzow of Eden Prairie, finished out of the money.
Rich Strike wasn't added to the Derby field until Friday but won for the second time in eight career starts.
This is a breaking story. Check back to StarTribune.com for more information.
