Home runs used to be the Twins' handiest weapon, the blunt instrument they used to hammer their opponents.

Now they're the enemy.

Matt Shoemaker allowed only five hits over six innings, but three of them carried beyond the Target Field walls, and the Twins lost their fifth straight game on Friday, 6-1 to the Oakland A's.

Josh Donaldson connected on a 381-foot shot into the left-field stands, too, extending the Twins' streak of games with at least one homer to nine, their longest such streak since 2019 — the season Minnesota set a major league record with 307 home runs.

But all those long balls seem pretty toothless when the Twins get so little offense — or so few baserunners — to go with them. The Twins have hit only 12 home runs during the streak, 10 of them with nobody on base. Their opponents, meanwhile, have 16 homers, including four by the A's on Friday, during those nine games, and Shoemaker can attest to the damage that having a runner on can do.

Ramon Laureano turned on a low-and-inside sinker from Shoemaker in the third inning and lined it 407 feet, a solo shot that gave Oakland an early lead.

The next two A's homers — by Sean Murphy in the fifth inning and Stephen Piscotty in the sixth — came moments after Shoemaker issued a walk to the previous hitter, each time turning one bad pitch into another two-run hurdle the Twins would be faced with.

And the Twins aren't clearing many hurdles these days.

One day after going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in Chicago, Minnesota was frustrated again, going 1-for-6 in those RBI situations and ruining any chance of a late-inning rally. Miguel Sano pinch hit with runners on second and third with one out late, but the struggling first baseman struck out.

How bad did things get? Willians Astudillo looked at a called third strike from A's starter Frankie Montas in the second inning, the first time in 361 major league plate appearances that an umpire — in this case, crew chief Jim Reynolds — called him out without a swing. Astudillo complained, and with good reason: MLB's StatCast system showed that the pitch was outside the strike zone.

Astudillo batted more than 2,500 times over a decade in the minor leagues, and was called out on strikes only six times. But that's just the way things are going for the Twins, who have lost eight of their past nine to fall into last place.

Shoemaker had reason to be frustrated, too. But for those long balls, the veteran righthander was otherwise in control on Friday, building on his five shutout innings last weekend in Detroit with a mostly quiet six innings against the A's.

Derek Law relieved the veteran righthander in the seventh and allowed, yep, another home run, this one to pinch-hitter Mark Canha.