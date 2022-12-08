11:25 a.m. — Madness. The first set is swinging back-and-forth, 21-20 Minnesota as the Gophers take the lead on a point where Jenna Wenaas seemed to have to score twice.

11:21 a.m. — That timeout worked for the Buckeyes, Gophers struggling to stop Emily Londot who has five kills. It's 17-16, Minnesota, as Hugh McCutcheon calls a timeout.

11:18 a.m. — CC McGraw is everywhere. Ohio State calls timeout trailing 17-13 after a Jenna Wenaas kill.

11:15 a.m. — A little run from the Gophers pushes the lead to 14-10 but the Buckeyes answer right back. Minnesota leads 15-13 at the first media timeout after a wicked kill from Mckenna Wucherer. The Gophers are hitting .667.

11:10 a.m. — If the crowd seems thin at the start, it's worth noting that each traveling team to the regional site is allocated 100 total tickets — most of which go to family members of the team. Gregory Gym can hold upwards of 5,000 fans. Melani Shaffmaster with two early kills. Things are starting tight, 10-9, Gophers.

11:05 a.m. — The match is underway in Austin, Taylor Landfair and Emily Londot open the scoring and it's 4-3 Gophers, early.

10:55 a.m. — Starting lineups are posted. For the Gophers: Melani Shaffmaster, Jenna Wenaas, Taylor Landfair, Arica Davis, Carter Booth, CC McGraw and Rachel Kilkelly. For Ohio State: Gabby Gonzales, Mac Podraza, Adria Powell, Jenaisya Moore, Rylee Rader and Emily Londot and Kylie Murr.

10:45 a.m. — This is a full day of NCAA tournament action, with all eight Sweet 16 matchups taking place. Nebraska and Oregon are already underway in Louisville and the Cornhuskers won the first set. Minnesota defeated Oregon in four sets at home in September and won at Nebraska to finish the regular season two weeks ago.

10:40 a.m. — The Gophers volleyball team is hoping to move into the regional finals of the NCAA tournament and, to do that, Minnesota will need to defeat Ohio State in today's match at Austin, Texas. The Gophers entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in its region and No. 8 overall. They won their first two matches last week at Maturi Pavilion against Southeastern Louisiana and Northern Iowa. Their challenge gets tougher today. Ohio State is the No 3 seed in the region, No. 9 overall, and the two teams split their regular season matchups.