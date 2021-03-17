Michael Rand is joined by Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen for an examination of her program. In her third year as head coach, the Gophers went 8-13 — a record that doesn't reflect the progress that was made under difficult circumstances, Whalen said.

An avid local sports fan, Whalen also takes a spin through some of what she likes in Minnesota sports right now.

Also: Did the Gophers men's hockey team lock up a No. 1 seed by beating Wisconsin for the Big Ten title — briefly stealing the spotlight from another Wild win. Are the Vikings taking the right approach in free agency? And did Gophers AD Mark Coyle signal the continuation of a philosophical shift in the department with his comments Tuesday?

