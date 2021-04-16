ANAHEIM, Calif. — Manager Rocco Baldelli said the Twins are dealing with more COVID-19 related issues in the team's clubhouse in advance of tonight's game here against the Angels.

He didn't go into details, however. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons isn't on the trip because he has COVID-19, but the rest of the team cleared protocols yesterday before flying to California.

The issue apparently doesn't involve players, and the game will go on as scheduled.

Lewis Thorpe will make his first appearance of the season for the Twins, starting against the Angels (8:30 p.m., BSN-Plus).

The lefthander is one of nine Australia-born players to debut with the Twins. He is in his 20th game for the Twins and fourth start.

Thorpe has a 7.11 ERA in 13 innings in his previous tree starts, and is 3-2 with a 5.74 ERA in 16 relief appearances.

Lefty Andrew Heaney (1-1, 7.00) starts for the Angels.

Byron Buxton (hamstring) remains out of the Twins lineup, but Josh Donaldson is back at third base tonight.

Baldelli said Buxton would go through a full workout today to test the injury, which Baldelli called a mild strain.

"Maybe he's available for the game," Baldelli said. "If not, then we shoot for tomorrow."

TWINS LINEUP

Mitch Garver, C

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Garlick, LF

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Jake Cave, CF

ANGELS LINEUP

David Fletcher, 2B

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Mike Trout, CF

Justin Upton, LF

Jared Walsh, RF

Albert Pujols, 1B

Jose Iglesias, SS

Kurt Suzuki, C

Luis Rengifo, 3B