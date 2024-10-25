Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris for president

His Instagram caption cited the recent devastation from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, which he called ''unnatural disasters caused by climate change.'' In the video, DiCaprio praised Harris' ambitious targets for achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and helping to build a green economy. He also noted her involvement in passing the Inflation Reduction Act. As vice president, Harris cast the tiebreaking vote on President Joe Biden's landmark climate law that was approved with only Democratic support.