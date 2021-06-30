Minnesota's divided Legislature quashed lingering fears about a partial government shutdown Wednesday as it passed the final piece of a $52 billion budget.

Lawmakers had just hours to spare as they approved a massive spending package to support K-12 education, sending the measures to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature. They were still working Wednesday evening to wrap up a tax bill that would offer relief to businesses and workers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The education funding bill that lawmakers completed Wednesday is the largest single piece of the budget and will pump $1.2 billion more into classrooms over the next four years, most of which will increase a funding formula that supports school districts.

"It's a simple bill. Money, not mandates," said Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, who sponsored the measure. "The formula is the largest increase in 15 years."

Walz also announced plans Wednesday for how the state will use $132 million in flexible federal education funding through the American Rescue Plan. The state got $1.3 billion for early childhood through high school education under the federal plan, and 90% of the dollars went directly to schools.

The governor said he would use the remaining 10% for after-school and summer enrichment programs, grants to public schools, and helping students catch up on classroom time lost to COVID-19.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake left talked with Senate Tax Committee Chairwoman Carla Nelson, R-Rochester on the senate floor .] Jerry Holt •Jerry.Holt@startribune.com Legislators scrambled to finish two of the biggest and most hotly-debated measures on Wednesday as lawmakers raced to avert a partial state government shutdown Wednesday June 30, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn.

"Minnesota's students and families faced so many challenges throughout the pandemic and supporting every one of them remains a top priority, especially as we head into the next school year," said Walz, in a statement. "This funding allows us to invest in things that did not find agreement in the education budget, but that we know our students need in order to get back on track and stay on track in school."

The tax deal that lawmakers had yet to finalize Wednesday evening includes nearly $1 billion of relief. It would provide tax breaks to businesses that received payroll loans and workers who collected unemployment. It doesn't have a deadline for passage but is a top priority for Senate Republicans.

It also has language to establish a nine-person commission that would make recommendations to the Legislature this fall on how to divvy up $250 million in federal aid for essential workers, such as nurses and custodians who continued to go into work during the pandemic.

Ahead of the final votes, workers gathered at the Capitol and called on legislators to distribute that money as quickly as possible.

"The promise of a payback is empty if workers can't get the funds they deserve, and they need it now," said Mary Turner, a registered nurse and president of the Minnesota Nurses Association.

"This is not bonus pay. Bonuses are for bankers. This is backpay. This is what's due for the workers who went above and beyond and sacrificed to keep everyone safe."

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said he expects lawmakers will hold a special session in early September to approve the decision of the nine-person commission. He said Senate Republicans will prioritize workers providing long-term care.

When the Legislature returns in September they could also attempt to pass a public infrastructure borrowing bill, Gazelka said. But he said there is still a chance they could reach a deal on a construction bonding bill in the next few days.

The final votes on taxes and education Wednesday follow days packed with debates on various pieces of the state budget, including health and human services, housing, state government programs and public safety.

Legislators struck a deal and passed a budget Tuesday that funds corrections, state law enforcement agencies and the courts. It included a handful of police accountability measures that were a priority for House Democrats.

Advocates continued to protest the package Wednesday at the Capitol, saying it does not go far enough. They called on Walz to reject the bill and suggested they will ramp up protests over the summer.

Staff writer Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.

