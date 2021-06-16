OMAHA - She was a little surprised at how clearly she remembered everything. Though it happened five years ago, Regan Smith still can picture her first Olympic trials in great detail: the blue carpet surrounding the pool, the Jumbotron hanging over the water, the swag bag given to athletes.

The awestruck 14-year-old left those trials in Omaha dreaming about what was possible. This time, she will come home to Lakeville as an Olympian. Smith, 19, won the women's 100-meter backstroke Tuesday in 58.35 seconds, earning a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Smith took an early lead, swimming the first 50 meters in 27.90 seconds. She was challenged on the second 50 but hung on to defeat Rhyan White by 0.25 of a second. 2016 Olympian Olivia Smoliga was third in 58.72.

Isabelle Stadden of Blaine finished fifth in a time of 59.37.

After the race, Smith put her hand to her mouth, looked up at that Jumbotron at CHI Health Center and appeared on the verge of tears. She said after the race she was relieved to have won one of the toughest races at the trials.

"Honestly, I'm very glad it's over,'' Smith said. "It was stressful.

"I was very aware of the girls next to me and how close it was. I didn't think I was going to make it. When I touched the wall, there was just so much relief and happiness.''

Smith is the third consecutive Minnesotan to make the U.S. Olympic team in the backstroke, following former Gopher David Plummer in 2016 and Rachel Bootsma of Eden Prairie in 2012.

The women's 100 back was one of the most anticipated events at the trials, featuring five of the six fastest American women in the event's history.

Smith showed a hint of what was to come in Monday's preliminaries and semifinals. Her semifinal time of 57.92 marked the first time she had gone under the 58-second mark since she set a world record of 57.57 nearly two years ago. That record was broken Sunday by Australia's Kaylee McKeown, who swam 57.45 at her country's Olympic trials.