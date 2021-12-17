When the Los Angeles Lakers show up to Target Center on Friday for a nationally televised matchup with the Timberwolves, it'll be with a slightly less star-studded roster.

COVID-19 has dented the team. Star guard Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, joining teammates Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Dwight Howard on the sidelines because of health and safety protocols.

But the main draw, star LeBron James, will still put on a show with his 26.1 points per game average. Anthony Davis, the second-highest scorer on the team with 23.8 points per game and most prolific rebounder with 10.2 per game, also will contribute, as will Carmelo Anthony, averaging 13.4 points.

There is another lesser-known Laker who just made a name for himself Wednesday night: Austin Reaves. The undrafted rookie, whose two-way contract with the Lakers only turned into a full roster spot after training camp injuries, came up with the game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer in a 107-104 overtime victory at the Dallas Mavericks.

After his show-stopping play, his famous teammates mobbed him. James himself presented Reaves with the game ball in the locker room.

"You don't see that much, especially with the type of guys that we have on this team — six Hall of Famers and then all the guys that have been in the league for 10-12 years. So, really just the genuineness of it is just special," Reaves said, per ESPN. "I'm lost for words. I mean, I've grown up watching all of these guys play. ... For me to even just be teammates with them is special."

Another veteran might be joining him as a teammate soon as well. The Lakers (16-13) are reportedly signing Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract under the hardship exemption because of all the players currently unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols. Thomas is a 32-year-old with 11 years of NBA experience on eight different teams, though he hadn't played anything close to a full season since 2015-17, his two All-Star seasons on the Boston Celtics.

The point guard, who has dealt with hip injuries throughout his career, has been without a team this season until signing with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold. In his debut Wednesday, he dropped 42 points, eight assists and six rebounds in 42 minutes.

Ahead of his big game, Thomas told Stadium how eager he was for another chance at the NBA.

"I love the game so much that I'm going to really do whatever it takes to get back to where I truly believe I belong and where I deserve to be," Thomas said. "I just want another chance while being healthy. … And I know at some point, a team's going to call and give me that chance, and I'm going to take full advantage of it and run with it."