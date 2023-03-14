ATLANTA – There were times the Timberwolves tried to relinquish a 28-point lead in the second half Monday.

But the adults in the room — Mike Conley, Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert — wouldn't let the rest of the team give away an easy win. The Wolves prevailed 136-115 over the Hawks and kept Atlanta from making it too interesting down the stretch. The Hawks got as close as 13 points, but each time it looked like Atlanta might make a run, Conley, Anderson or Gobert made a play.

Anderson finished with a picturesque stat line for what he can bring to the Wolves — 14 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Conley had 21 while Gobert had 14. Anthony Edwards had 32 in his return to his hometown.

The Wolves wasted little time in attacking Atlanta's 22nd-rated defense from the opening minutes. They posted 40 in the first quarter, the fifth time this season they have scored 40 in a quarter.

In the second, the bench unit, which Chris Finch called out after Friday's loss to Brooklyn, produced one of its best stints in a while. The Wolves extended their lead to 20 within the first four minutes of the second quarter, and it was 76-52 at the half. Luka Garza had 14 filling in for an injured Naz Reid.

The Hawks tried to make a run in the third, then Anderson provided a much needed veteran presence. Anderson had been dishing out assists all night but scored 12 in the third to prevent the Hawks from getting closer than 18. The Hawks had it down in 13 in the fourth before Conley and Gobert hit big buckets and Gobert helped them get enough stops on the defensive end to preserve the win.